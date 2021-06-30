Advertisement

Border Patrol agents arrest undocumented migrants who stole guns from ranch house

Three undocumented migrants were found with stolen weapons in Hudspeth County on Tuesday.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Three undocumented migrants were arrested Tuesday after they were found with stolen items, including handguns.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol agents in Sierra Blanca were called to a ranch house that had been burglarized.

At the scene, agents found three suspects who were found to be in the country illegally. The suspects had two loaded handguns, ammunition, food, and clothing stolen from the house.

“Through extensive training, our Border Patrol Agents are always prepared and ready to respond to various scenarios. Without hesitation, these agents responded to the ranch house and safely secured the location, the stolen weapons and the undocumented non-citizens,” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin stated. “With the presence of weapons in the wrong hands, this situation could have turned violent; fortunately, our agents were able to control the encounter and bring it to a peaceful resolution.”

Deputies with the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office took the suspects into custody for further investigation and charges.

