Train hits semi truck off Business 20 in Midland County

No injuries were reported
A train-semi accident early Tuesday morning in Eastern Odessa
A train-semi accident early Tuesday morning in Eastern Odessa(Photo: Daniel Alvarado / CBS7)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -

A Union Pacific train has crashed into the trailer of a semi-truck early Tuesday morning in far western Midland County.

The Department of Public Safety tells CBS7 that the crash happened at Business 20 (Hwy. 80) and South County Road 1310.

DPS also says that no one was injured in this crash. No other details of the crash were released.

Drivers should avoid the area as crews work to clean up the wreckage.

Traffic is backed up in the eastbound lanes of Business 20 from South County Road 1310 to Faudree Road.

