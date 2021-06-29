Protesters claim Midland restaurant hasn’t paid them for weeks of work

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Former employees at a Midland restaurant say they’ve worked for about a month without pay and they’re not willing to wait any longer.

Eight former employees staged a protest outside the La Jaiba Mexican Restaurant telling passing drivers their hard work hasn’t been rewarded.

“My heart is really broke because I work for a lot of hours,” Margarita Manca said.

Manca said she hasn’t been paid for more than a month.

She’ll get a check but when she tries to cash it, she said it’s rejected because there isn’t money in that account.

“I come in for three days every day in the morning to check my money,” she said. “But he no have my money.”

It’s the same story with the other protesters.

“And they just tell you we’ll pay you Wednesday, we’ll pay you Saturday, we’ll pay you Friday and it just never comes through,” Michael Navarro said.

Navarro said he was understanding at first but because this has drug on for more than a month, he feels a protest was the only way to push the owners into action.

“We’re working Americans just like they are,” Navarro said. “Just like the people down the street, anyone. We want to get paid the same as everyone else. We don’t work for free.”

We talked to La Jaiba’s owner, Alejandro Quezada, and he told a very different story.

He said half the people at that protest have been paid everything they’re owed, and the other half has had their checks delayed for two weeks -- not a month. As for those employees, he said they’ll be paid this week.

Quezada wouldn’t explain why there were payment delays to begin with, but he did say many times that he’s working to make sure every employee is paid for their hard work.

We’re going to continue to follow this story and bring you updates as the situation develops.

