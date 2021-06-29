Advertisement

Man bitten by great white shark while snorkeling off Calif. beach

By KSBW Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINAS, Calif. (KSBW) - A California man spent his weekend in the hospital after being bitten by a great white shark.

What was supposed to be a day of snorkeling and crabbing for 35-year-old Nemenja Spasojevic took a terrifying turn.

Spasojevic felt something on the back of his right leg.

“It was very quick, almost like a mosquito bite. I felt a kind of a sharp pain and a little bit of a push,” Spasojevic said.

At first, he didn’t know what it was, until he came face-to-face with a great white shark.

At that point, he got to the beach as fast as he could and realized his wet suit was filling up with blood.

“Kind of the bulge of, a kind of liquid. And you open the sleeve and just like a pretty thick kind of blood, maybe like three quarter of a pint, like fall out,” Spasojevic said.

Limping and bleeding, Spasojevic called out to a fisherman for help.

“So, I yelled at the fisherman, ‘Hey, shark attack, shark attack!’ So, it took some time to get his attention but then once he saw me, I was, like, kind of dropped on the sand,” he said.

While the experience was scary, fortunately his injuries were not too serious.

Marilou Seiff, the executive director of Marine Science Institute, says the shark may have mistaken him for a marine mammal.

“We are not something that they seek out, but the more sharks that are in the area and they are slightly increasing in numbers,” Seiff said.

Spasojevic is just grateful the shark let go.

“The shark itself, like, I don’t know, it didn’t feel like a menacing or threatening, because, the bite was just like nip and let go. So, I never felt like it was a threat.”

The San Mateo Sheriff’s Office says the shark is estimated to be between six and eight feet long.

The beach where it happened has been closed.

Copyright 2021 KSBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents living along South County Road 1210 say they knew flooding was going to be an issue...
Construction error causes Midland County homes to flood
Flooding along Tanglewood Lane in Odessa.
Flooding causing closures and delays across the area
Be prepared for more thunderstorms through Tuesday morning.
Flooding threat will continue
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Midland & Odessa authorities rescue dozens of drivers during flooding
The CBS7 News Desk.
Transmitter issues affecting CBS7 broadcasts

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House grounds,...
Biden to visit Florida building collapse on Thursday
When Kataluna Enriquez was crowned Miss Nevada USA on Sunday, she made history.
First transgender woman crowned Miss Nevada, to compete in Miss USA
Consumers shop as they wear a mask at a Walmart store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Sunday, May 23,...
Consumer confidence up in June, highest level since pandemic
FILE - In this June 6, 2021 photo, Afghan security personnel leave the scene of a roadside bomb...
Top US general says security in Afghanistan deteriorating
At list prices, the deal would be worth more than $30 billion, although airlines routinely get...
United orders 270 jets to replace old ones, plan for growth