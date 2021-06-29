Advertisement

Local club volleyball team heading to Nationals

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - The Texas 432 club volleyball team qualified for the USA Volleyball Junior National Championship Tournament in Las Vegas this week.

The 17′s indoor team is made up of local high schoolers from Midland Lee, Midland Classical, Greenwood, and Seminole.

Watch the video above to see the team in action and hear what the had to say about making it to Nationals.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

