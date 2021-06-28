Video shows capture of suspect in Texas Amber Alert, teen rescued

MANSFIELD, Texas (KWTX) - Body camera footage released by the Mansfield Police Department shows the moment officers arrested Clayton Phillips, 18, the suspect in an Amber Alert issued late Saturday, June 26.

At the time, police in Brownsville, Texas reported Antonette Rodriguez, 13, was last seen in San Antonio with Phillips.

The teenagers were seen in a brown 2012 Kia Optima with Texas license plate DR6K226 with “bubbled tint” in the rear window.

CBS DFW reports police in North Texas were alerted about the suspect possibly having family ties in the area.

13-year-old Antonette Rodriguez and 18-year-old Clayton Phillips. (Texas DPS)

Mansfield Police located the vehicle in the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday and found both Rodriguez and Phillips asleep inside, police said in a Facebook post.

“As our community was sleeping, our team was in high gear developing an arrest and rescue plan. As officers located the vehicle, it appeared the suspect may have fallen asleep,” Mansfield Police said.

“They developed a plan to remove the suspect from the car, not knowing if any weapons were inside or not. The Sergeant strategically placed himself between the suspect and the girl to make sure she was safe.”

The footage provided by police shows the suspect was placed in handcuffs without incident and with the use minimal force.

On Monday, Mansfield Police praised the officers who rescued the teenager and took Phillips into custody.

“Happy Monday Mansfield! Officer Killian, Officer Hernandez, Sergeant Raines, and Officer Koenig at your service. We would like to thank all of our media friends for their news segments highlighting these Officers’ diligent police work in arresting the Amber Alert suspect, Clayton Phillips. We appreciate you!” the department said in a Facebook post.

Mansfield Police identified Officer Killian, Officer Hernandez, Sergeant Raines, and Officer Koenig as the officers who rescued a Texas teenager. (Mansfield Police Department)

