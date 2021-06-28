Advertisement

Tropical storm warning issued for South Carolina coast as depression forms

By JEFF MARTIN
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Parts of the South Carolina coast are under a tropical storm warning as forecasters expect a tropical depression to strengthen before it makes landfall and drop large amounts of rain along the Georgia and South Carolina coastlines.

The tropical storm warning stretches from Edisto Beach, South Carolina, northeastward to South Santee River.

The National Hurricane Center said Monday that the tropical depression is about 145 miles east-southeast of Beaufort, South Carolina.

The storm could produce between 1 and 3 inches of rain with locally higher amounts along the coasts of Georgia and southern South Carolina.

Forecasters say the fast-moving system could reach the coasts as early as Monday night.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The move comes as the Wolfpack are just one win from the CWS Final.
NCAA disqualifies NC State from College World Series due to COVID-19 protocols
The multi-colored balloon skirted the top of the power lines. The gondola fell about 100 feet...
5 who died in New Mexico hot air balloon crash identified
(Source: Texas Department of Transportation)
TXDOT: Water damage forces road closure on highway 1053 (Imperial Highway)
Steven Brown lost both of his parents in a DUI crash in Odessa.
Survivor of DUI crash that claimed the lives of three people shares his story
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem

Latest News

Australia's Sydney is under lockdown as a COVID-19 cluster grows and the vaccination rate...
Australia under lockdown as new vaccinations remain low
Police say a male suspect crashed a stolen truck into a Winthrop, Massachusetts, home then got...
Family, friends mourn 2 victims of potential hate crime in Mass.
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US airstrikes target Iran-backed militias in Syria, Iraq
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court won’t revive school’s transgender bathroom ban