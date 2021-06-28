Odessa neighborhood blaming country club for flooding

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa neighborhood is completely flooded after heavy rains filled retention ponds and drainage ditches in the area. Some homeowners say that Odessa Country Club is to blame.

Residents in Ridgewood have addresses in Odessa but also fall in the jurisdiction of Midland County, leaving many with questions when it floods.

Many spent their day trying to clear water out of their homes. Some tried opening their back doors and letting the water flow out, while others tried to pump the water out.

“These people around the corner from me it went plum through their houses. It’s got them in a terrible bind. Sewers are backed up. One guy just stopped by and said the sewer is backed up and running into the house. They’ve got raw sewage coming in their house, and they’re having to evacuate kids and families and everything else,” said Dale Mayfield, a homeowner in the neighborhood.

Most of the homeowners in Ridgewood say the Odessa Country Club is responsible for the flooding. They allege that the operators of the Golf Course are intentionally causing the retention ponds to overflow to keep water off the fairways.

“They can’t just dump their water in these poor people’s neighborhood and drown them out just cause they can. Just so they can play golf tomorrow. We don’t care if they can play golf tomorrow. We would like to stay in our house and stay dry,” said Gary Reese, another homeowner in the neighborhood.

The City of Odessa and the Odessa Country Club say that the neighborhood sits on a natural drainage path.

Public Works Director Tom Kerr says that the city even warned developers about the potential flooding problems before the homes were built in the 70s.

“The location is in the county limits and part of the reason is because the city didn’t recognize that as a good place to place houses. Now that’s not to say that it’s bad, good, wrong, or whatever, it’s just that we saw a concern back in the day that that is a low area,” said Kerr.

Ryan George, the general manager of the Odessa Country Club, tells CBS7 that the club has worked with the city to come up with solutions to the flooding. He says that the golf course has even built more retention ponds in recent years to try and keep water out of the neighborhood.

“People’s homes are certainly important. We would rather the water be on the golf course than in somebody’s home. In this natural occurrence, the intensity of that rainfall was so great that there is no amount of land that we have that could retain that amount of water,” said George.

The head of the Ridgewood Home Owners Association tells CBS7 that he’s prepared to file a class-action lawsuit against those responsible, and he says that includes the Odessa Country Club. Neighbors say they would gladly take part in the suit because they say action needs to be taken.

