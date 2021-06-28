Advertisement

Odessa authorities rescue dozens of drivers during flooding

Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - First responders have had their hands full with flooding this weekend.

The City of Odessa says it responded to dozens of calls involving flooding from Saturday to Monday morning.

Odessa Fire Rescue has responded to 21 water rescues. Officers with the Odessa Police Department have responded to 28 assist motorists calls.

1.36 inches of rain fell in Odessa over the past two days. More rainfall is expected throughout the week.

Drivers should be cautious anytime they see water on the road. TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN.

