More thunderstorms expected Monday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Additional thunderstorms are expected over the next 24 hours, especially across southeast New Mexico.

Heavy rainfall from this weekend has contributed to saturated soil. Any additional rainfall can cause flash flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through late tonight for: Portions of southeast New Mexico and west Texas including Eddy and Lea counties, central and northeastern Permian Basin, western Permian Basin, upper Trans Pecos and the mountains of West Texas.

Be careful if you see water on the road. TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!

