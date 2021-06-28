Advertisement

Transmitter issues affecting CBS7 broadcasts

The CBS7 News Desk.
The CBS7 News Desk.(CBS7)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 is currently dealing with transmitter issues due to severe weather. These issues are preventing many of our viewers from being able to see our broadcasts.

Work is underway to resolve this problem.

We are still sharing our news broadcasts through cable and online. You can watch our newscasts digitally through our Livestream and Paramount Plus.

You can also watch it through the CBS7 News app.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The move comes as the Wolfpack are just one win from the CWS Final.
NCAA disqualifies NC State from College World Series due to COVID-19 protocols
The multi-colored balloon skirted the top of the power lines. The gondola fell about 100 feet...
5 who died in New Mexico hot air balloon crash identified
(Source: Texas Department of Transportation)
TXDOT: Water damage forces road closure on highway 1053 (Imperial Highway)
Steven Brown lost both of his parents in a DUI crash in Odessa.
Survivor of DUI crash that claimed the lives of three people shares his story
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem

Latest News

West Texas Weather Forecast 6/28
West Texas Weather Forecast 6/28
Warbirds win 4th game in a row. Check out the highlights here.
West Texas Warbirds remain undefeated
The Neboh family started the track meet 15 years ago to honor their late family physician who...
Athletes from across West Texas participate in track meet with a special meaning
Cinemark Theaters wraps up first-ever Cinema Week
Cinemark Theaters wraps up first-ever Cinema Week