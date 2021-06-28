Flooding causing closures and delays across the area

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Flooding from heavy rainfall over the past few days is causing closures and delays in Midland and Odessa.

In Midland, the landfill and all of the pools and splash pads are closed due to the weather.

Residential and commercial trash services are still operating, but delays are expected.

A Street between Douglas and Cuthbert has been closed due to flooding near Wadley-Barron Park. Parts of Ohio and Missouri are also closed as of Monday morning.

In Odessa, trash services are dealing with delays due to flooding.

Over the weekend rain caused the City of Odessa to close its pools and splash pads.

