Advertisement

Coping with condo collapse tragedy in Florida

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (CNN) – The images from South Florida are hard to see.

For days, people around the world have watched rescuers sift through a mountain of rubble, searching for those trapped underneath it.

“We normally are shaken when things that seem normal and consistent prove otherwise,” said Ken Yeager, director of the Stress, Trauma and Resilience (STAR) Program at The Ohio State University Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health.

It’s still unclear what caused the beachside condo to collapse, and the uncertainty can cause feelings of helplessness.

The feelings are natural following a disaster, according to Yeager.

“When you see events like this that seem to be random, it makes you feel as if the world’s not quite as safe a place to be,” he said.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, talking to someone you trust is a good idea, according to Yeager.

“Getting another person’s perspective or another person’s feedback on the situation will help with your processing of the situation,” he said.

In disasters, you can often feel powerless. To with help that, do something you can finish.

“Any random task will do,” Yeager said. “If it’s cooking or baking or painting or whatever it does so that you can step back and see something done and it’s that concrete sense of accomplishment that keeps us moving forward.”

Another option, when the images and news get to be too much, simply take a break from it.

According to Yeager, you can always return when you feel ready.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The move comes as the Wolfpack are just one win from the CWS Final.
NCAA disqualifies NC State from College World Series due to COVID-19 protocols
(Source: Texas Department of Transportation)
TXDOT: Water damage forces road closure on highway 1053 (Imperial Highway)
Steven Brown lost both of his parents in a DUI crash in Odessa.
Survivor of DUI crash that claimed the lives of three people shares his story
The multi-colored balloon skirted the top of the power lines. The gondola fell about 100 feet...
5 who died in New Mexico hot air balloon crash identified
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem

Latest News

Long-long brothers reunite after nearly 60 years
New York man reunites with long-lost brother after nearly 60 years
Fifth graders at Jacob’s Well Elementary School in Wimberley during a reading exercise. Some...
Texas students’ standardized test scores dropped dramatically during the pandemic, especially in math
Teen use of e-cigarettes skyrocketed more than 70% after Juul’s launch in 2015, leading the...
Juul to pay $40 million in North Carolina teen vaping suit settlement
Body camera footage shows the arrest of Clayton Phillips, a suspect in a Texas Amber Alert over...
Video shows capture of suspect in Texas Amber Alert, teen rescued
Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett describes seeing a girl at the collapse site who is waiting on...
Mayor: Child alone outside collapse site brings tragedy home