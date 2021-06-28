Construction error causes Midland County homes to flood

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - If you didn’t know any better, you’d assume an area off South County Road 1210 was a pond, or at least located on a flood plain.

“I had a nice yard and flowers. It ruins everything.”

‘It’ being water, which floods the neighborhood whenever it rains. Flooding isn’t new, but it’s why this neighborhood is flooding that’s a problem.”

Midland County reconstructed the road last fall, raising the street and shrinking the culverts from 30 inches to 12 inches.

“The first rains came at the beginning of May. And when the rain hit in May, it flooded right out the gate,” said Colten Kelso.

It’s a simple matter of physics and engineering. Residents say they knew the flooding was coming.

“We voiced our opinions at the County meetings at the Horseshoe. When they told us they were going in with a 12-inch culvert, we knew then,” said Sheri Gray.

Now, residents are dealing with the fallout of the county’s decision.

“The lateral lines where all the water comes out. Those became so saturated that my septic system filled with water. My showers can’t drain, my sink either. I can’t do laundry,” said Kelso.

The county has promised to fix the problem, but in the meantime, residents like Joye Courtney, who has lived in the neighborhood for over 60 years, can only hope to stay above water.

“I’ve invested my whole life over there. I don’t know what to say other than that. It’s a big worry for me.”

The land falls under Midland County Precinct 3. CBS7 reached out to Commissioner Luis Sanchez, but he declined to speak on camera, citing advice from the County Attorney.

It’s expected to keep raining for the next couple of days, meaning these residents will continue having to battle to keep the water out of their homes.

