Cinemark Theaters wraps up first-ever Cinema Week

It was a week-long nationwide promotional campaign to encourage movie-lovers to return back to theaters.

After the movie theater industry took a hard hit during the pandemic, Cinemark theaters launched its first-ever cinema week campaign in effort to get movie-goers back into the seats.

“It’s been over a year,” said Movie-goer Pablo Avila. “This is our first time since the pandemic, and it’s been great to get back.”

“It’s a better experience, rather than being at home. It’s a bigger screen, it sounds better, and it’s just in a better environment,” said Movie-goer Klarissa Slagado.

“I’m actually getting out of the house. Because in the house, you feel stressed, so it’s better to be out,” said Movie-goer Karissa Duran.

But it wasn’t just the theater’s special promotions, giveaways, and upgrades.

Some movie-lovers said it was the premiere of one of this year’s most anticipated blockbusters that brought them back...a quarter-mile at a time.

“We’ve been waiting to see the Fast and Furious 9 movie, we’ve waited for it, and we’ve always do this every Sunday,” said Salgado.

“We’ve been fans of Fast and Furious for forever, and it’s just a good action movie. A little cheesy, but that’s what we come for,” said Avila.

“I’ve seen the previews, and it looks like a pretty cool movie, so I just came with my family to watch it,” said Duran.

Theaters may be wrapping up Cinema Week Sunday, but Century 12 Odessa will still be showing this summer’s biggest releases, such as July’s Black Widow and Snake Eyes.

