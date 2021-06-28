Advertisement

Athletes from across West Texas participate in track meet with a special meaning

The Neboh family started the track meet 15 years ago to honor their late family physician who loved being out at the track.
By Kate Porter
Jun. 28, 2021
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Athletes from Lubbock, Midland, and Odessa took their mark at the club track meet.

Neboh says it’s been a blessing to see how this track meet has grown over the years...even if there were hurdles along the way.

“As you know, no one’s perfect. This meet isn’t perfect. We’ve had a couple mess ups here and there...in this one as well. We continue to have steady growth despite that we don’t get to put as much time into it due to our other jobs. It shows that God really appreciates what we’re doing and blessing us and allowing us to bless other kids,” said meet director Eugene Neboh.

