TXDOT: Water damage forces road closure on highway 1053 (Imperial Highway)

(Source: Texas Department of Transportation)
By Gianni Windahl
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Water damage has forced highway 1053 to close between FM 11 and FM 1450, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The agency does not have a timeline on when the road will be reopened, according to a news release issued by TXDOT.

The Fort Stockton Police Department issued a warning on its Facebook page Friday evening. The department reported the closure was due to a sinkhole that had caved in on the highway.

