TXDOT: Water damage forces road closure on highway 1053 (Imperial Highway)

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Water damage has forced highway 1053 to close between FM 11 and FM 1450, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The agency does not have a timeline on when the road will be reopened, according to a news release issued by TXDOT.

The Fort Stockton Police Department issued a warning on its Facebook page Friday evening. The department reported the closure was due to a sinkhole that had caved in on the highway.

