ORMC hosts annual NICU baby birthdays at Progressive Park

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Celebrating ORMC’s NICU babies and their families has been a tradition for the past 20 years.

The hospital said it’s a fun way NICU staff, volunteers, and parents can celebrate how far the babies have come since their time in the NICU.

“We have a lot of our clinical staff, respiratory therapist NICU nurses and even some of the doctors that were on these cases so they get to come out here and see how these kids have grown, some are coming back a year later some are coming back 3 to 5 years later,” said Madison Tate, Director of Marketing and Community Relation.

A bounce house, face-painting, and food at the Progressive Park in Odessa were just the icing on top of bringing everyone together.

But the main attractions were patients like Heather Langley, who gave birth to a set of quintuplets back in August.

“It is amazing being back here,” said Langley. “We spent 3 1/2 months here. These people became our family. They took care of her babies when we couldn’t because they were so small.”

Langley said she appreciates events like this, where she can thank the entire staff for tirelessly taking care of…

“Hadley, Reagan, Zariah, Zylah, and Jocely,” said Langley.

Around the clock.

