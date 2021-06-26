Advertisement

Back the Red and Blue in the 432 hosts First Responders Appreciation Day

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Saturday, in Midland, Back the Red and Blue in the 432 hosted an appreciation day for first responders.

Back the Red and Blue in the 432 hosted a family fun event to show appreciation to Midland law enforcement and first responders.

The free event features food, games, and live music.

The organizations said it’s important to pay it forward to the men and women who sacrifice their lives every day.

“We appreciate the first responders, and it’s very, very important for us to keep them deep in our hearts,” said Stephanie Jones, Back the Red and Blue in the 432 volunteer. “There’s many, many sacrifices that they all go through, and we all benefit from it One way or the other.”

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Brown lost both of his parents in a DUI crash in Odessa.
Survivor of DUI crash that claimed the lives of three people shares his story
Robert Serrano Franco, 43.
Man accused of hitting officers with vehicle in Odessa
The FBI is investigating an incident where supporters of former President Donald Trump...
Police, Trump supporters sued over Texas highway incident
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
Vice President Kamala Harris met with members of U.S. Customs and Border Protection during her...
Vice President Harris mostly avoids discussing border during visit to border

Latest News

FIRST RESPONDERS APP.
FIRST RESPONDERS APP.
ORMC hosts annual NICU baby birthdays at Progressive Park
ORMC hosts annual NICU baby birthdays at Progressive Park
(Source: Texas Department of Transportation)
TXDOT: Water damage forces road closure on highway 1053 (Imperial Highway)
Vice President Kamala Harris met with members of U.S. Customs and Border Protection during her...
Vice President Harris mostly avoids discussing border during visit to border