Back the Red and Blue in the 432 hosts First Responders Appreciation Day

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Saturday, in Midland, Back the Red and Blue in the 432 hosted an appreciation day for first responders.

Back the Red and Blue in the 432 hosted a family fun event to show appreciation to Midland law enforcement and first responders.

The free event features food, games, and live music.

The organizations said it’s important to pay it forward to the men and women who sacrifice their lives every day.

“We appreciate the first responders, and it’s very, very important for us to keep them deep in our hearts,” said Stephanie Jones, Back the Red and Blue in the 432 volunteer. “There’s many, many sacrifices that they all go through, and we all benefit from it One way or the other.”

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.