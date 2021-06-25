West Texas Weather Forecast 6/25

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Temperatures will be rising in the upper 90s across west Texas Friday, with the exception of Pecos and Presidio looking to reach triple-digits.

It will be a breezy afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph in the Permian Basin. Sunny skies are expected across the region, but a few showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and the early evening on Friday.

There is a chance for strong to severe storms to develop in the northern Permian Basin and in Lea County Friday. The main concern is the possibility for damaging winds and hail.

The above-average temperatures will be coming to an end for a while after Saturday. During Saturday night, a cold front will sweep across the region bringing a chance for thunderstorms ahead of the front.

This frontal passage will give west Texans a break from the heat by dropping temperatures in the 80s and bringing back rain chances for Sunday and into the next work week.

There is a possibility for localized flooding due to heavy rain starting Saturday night and continuing into the next work week. Always remember to turn around, don’t drown. Stay tuned!

