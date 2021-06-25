Advertisement

West of the Pecos Rodeo returns

By Stephanie Douglas
Jun. 25, 2021
PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - The oldest rodeo in the nation is back in action after canceling its shows last year due to COVID-19.

The West of the Pecos Rodeo kicked off events Friday by honoring two new inductees to the Texas Rodeo Hall of Fame.

“This is history, just trying to keep history going,” said Doug Miller, President of the Texas Rodeo Hall of Fame

Miller said recognizing long-time competitors is an important part of history.

“We got Bobby Mote, one of the bareback riders (who) won four times and then we’ve got Martha Josey for the barrel race. She’s been competing for six decades,” said Miller.

Both Mote and Josey said it’s an honor to be inducted after years of competing at rodeos.

“There’s enough new talent that it would be easy to forget about me so I am honored that the folks here at Pecos reached out to me and asked if I would obviously love to be inducted into this so it’s an honor,” said Mote.

62 people have been inducted into the Texas Rodeo Hall of Fame since 1999.

“This is always been one of my very favorite rodeos, so I was so tickled to be inducted,” Josey said.

Competitions and shows at the West of the Pecos Rodeo are set to continue throughout the weekend.

