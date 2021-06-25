Survivor of DUI crash that claimed the lives of three people shares his story

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It was just a regular day for Steven Brown when he was on his way home from work. Everything changed in seconds.

“What I recall is my mom yelling out ‘Oh my god,’ and in a flash, it goes from that to me crawling around in glass,” said Brown.

Brown was riding in a car with his parents Heriberto Hernandez and Lauren Brown, who had just picked him up from work when they were hit by a truck. Heriberto, Brown, and a third person, identified as 38-year-old Enrique Garcia Rubio, were killed in the crash.

The driver of the truck, Leo Andre Flores, is facing several charges including intoxication manslaughter.

Brown, who dresses up as Deadpool to bring a smile to kids’ faces in hospitals, now found himself in a hospital.

“I’m going to take this and everything that happened with this, and since I’m a ‘Next Level Hero,’ this is an opportunity to take this and spread the message of ‘Don’t drink and drive.’”

Brown says he lost five percent of his lung capacity in his left lung due to the crash. He’s expected to recover from other injuries suffered in the crash within six to eight weeks.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help pay for the funeral expenses of his parents.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.