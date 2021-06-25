Advertisement

Helmet giveaway event coming to Midland

A bicycle helmet.
A bicycle helmet.(Pixabay)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A helmet giveaway event is coming to Midland this weekend.

The 3rd annual Hard Hats for Little Heads event from the Texas Medical Association will be held at C. J. Kelley Park on Saturday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Kids who attend the event will receive a new helmet and learn how to make sure helmets fit properly.

Food, snow cones, bouncy houses and more will also be at the event.

Hard Hats for Little Heads is coming to Midland on Saturday.
Hard Hats for Little Heads is coming to Midland on Saturday.(Courtesy Image)

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leo Andre Flores, 22.
Third victim dies following DUI crash in Odessa
Robert Serrano Franco, 43.
Man accused of hitting officers with vehicle in Odessa
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies man killed in crash north of Midland
Staff at the migrant holding facility in Midland.
Midland migrant facility to close at the end of the month
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat

Latest News

(Source: Texas Department of Transportation)
TXDOT: Water damage forces road closure on highway 1053 (Imperial Highway)
Vice President Kamala Harris met with members of U.S. Customs and Border Protection during her...
Vice President Harris mostly avoids discussing border during visit to border
Steven Brown lost both of his parents in a DUI crash in Odessa.
Survivor of DUI crash that claimed the lives of three people shares his story
The West of the Pecos Rodeo in Pecos, Texas.
West of the Pecos Rodeo returns
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Democrats sue Texas governor over vetoing pay after walkout