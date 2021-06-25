Helmet giveaway event coming to Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A helmet giveaway event is coming to Midland this weekend.

The 3rd annual Hard Hats for Little Heads event from the Texas Medical Association will be held at C. J. Kelley Park on Saturday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Kids who attend the event will receive a new helmet and learn how to make sure helmets fit properly.

Food, snow cones, bouncy houses and more will also be at the event.

Hard Hats for Little Heads is coming to Midland on Saturday. (Courtesy Image)

