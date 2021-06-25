Advertisement

Governor Abbott issues statewide call for jailers to assist with increased arrests related to border crisis

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott promised to continue building former President Donald Trump’s border wall and has adopted a questionable method of helping to pay for it: crowdsourcing and solicitations.(Source: CNN)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott issued a statewide call today for jailers across the state to assist border sheriffs with operating detention facilities and providing jail beds for those arrested for charges related to the border crisis.

According to a news release, the state is seeking jailers with supervisory and release experience, trained booing officers with TLETS/AFIS experience and current or former jailers who were honorably discharged within the last two years.

“The State of Texas will not tolerate criminal activity, which is why we are stepping up to address this crisis in the Biden Administration’s absence,” said Gov. Abbott. “Part of our comprehensive efforts to secure the border include enforcing all state and federal laws, which is why we are calling on jailers and sheriffs across the state to volunteer support for our border sheriffs. Working together, we will secure the border and keep our communities safe.”

During Governor Abbott’s recent Border Security Summit, he announced that individuals who commit criminal trespass will be arrested. This order builds upon the disaster declaration that directs the Texas Department of Public Safety to enforce all federal and state criminal laws for criminal trespassing, illegal entry, smuggling and human trafficking.

The declaration also directed the Texas Commission on Jail Standards and the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement to work with counties included in the declaration to establish alternative detention facilities to ensure enough jail capacity for those arrested for criminal activities such as trespassing at the border.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

