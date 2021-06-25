Advertisement

Democrats sue Texas governor over vetoing pay after walkout

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Abbott on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 ordered lawmakers back to work in July, raising expectations of another attempt to pass new voting restrictions after Democrats blocked the GOP's first try with a dramatic late-night walkout in May.(Eric Gay | AP Photo/Eric Gay, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Democratic lawmakers are suing Republican Gov. Greg Abbott after he vetoed Capitol paycheck funds because they walked out to block sweeping new voting restrictions.

The lawsuit filed Friday reflects the tensions that remain more than a month after Democrats staged a late-night quorum break to stop the GOP from passing tougher election laws in Texas.

Abbott has said paychecks shouldn’t be given “to those who quit their job early.” He has indicated he’ll give lawmakers the chance to reinstate the money once they return for a special session later this summer.

Democrats called the veto unconstitutional overreach and say more than 2,000 jobs are at stake.

