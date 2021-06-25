A DAY WITH AUNT MAE: Northwest La. woman turns 108

HOMER, La. (KSLA) - It’s a day with Aunt Mae!

Mae Allen, a woman from Homer, La., is celebrating her 108th birthday. A drive-by celebration is set for July 3. About 25 to 30 people are expected to attend the festivities at Presbyterian Village Nursing Home, located at 3700 US 79 in Homer.

Aunt Mae technically had her birthday on Jan. 18, but because of the pandemic, celebrations were pushed back. Family members say Aunt Mae has lived in Louisiana her entire life.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.