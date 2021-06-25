Advertisement

A DAY WITH AUNT MAE: Northwest La. woman turns 108

Mae Allen, a woman from Homer, La., turned 108 on Jan. 18, 2021.
By Domonique Benn
Published: Jun. 25, 2021
HOMER, La. (KSLA) - It’s a day with Aunt Mae!

Mae Allen, a woman from Homer, La., is celebrating her 108th birthday. A drive-by celebration is set for July 3. About 25 to 30 people are expected to attend the festivities at Presbyterian Village Nursing Home, located at 3700 US 79 in Homer.

Aunt Mae technically had her birthday on Jan. 18, but because of the pandemic, celebrations were pushed back. Family members say Aunt Mae has lived in Louisiana her entire life.

