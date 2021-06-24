Advertisement

West Texas Weather Forecast 6/24

By Lauren Bostwick
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday, June 24: Temperatures heating back up on Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s across the Permian Basin, but everywhere else is looking to reach triple-digits.

Sunny skies are expected across the region, with the exception of a possible pop-up thunderstorm and a few showers towards the west, but no severe activity is expected today.

Friday’s weather look to stay similar to Thursday, hot and sunny with a few spotty showers and thunderstorms across the region.

The above-average temperatures will linger in the forecast until Saturday night due to a cold front that will sweep across the area. This will give west Texans a break from the heat and bring back chances of rain for Sunday and the next work week.

The heaviest rainfall is expected Sunday night and on Monday night. The coolest day across west Texas is looking to be Tuesday, with below-average temperatures in the 80s. Stay tuned!

