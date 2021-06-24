Advertisement

Odessa College looking ahead with campus developments

Odessa College announced its Visition 2030+ plan on Thursday.
Odessa College announced its Visition 2030+ plan on Thursday.
By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College has a new vision for future developments on its campus.

“Vision 2030 Plus” is a new strategic plan that was announced by the college on Thursday.

The plan aims to bring more opportunities for future students by expanding its map.

Odessa College President Dr. Gregory Williams says the college needs to help students keep up as technology advances.

“We’re reaching out and doing everything that we can to get more people to realize that in this age of technology, you have to have skills, you have to have technical skills. This is your moment. Take advantage of it,” said Williams.

OC also wants to meet a new goal of adding 10,000 more students.

The college recently received a $7 million donation from Mackenzie Scott, a billionaire philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Odessa Regional Medical Center also made a $1 million investment in the college to help students be prepared to join the workforce.

