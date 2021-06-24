Advertisement

Need to breastfeed, COVID rules could block Canadian’s path to Olympics

“No friends, no family, no exceptions”
Canadas Kim Gaucher during the first half of a women's exhibition basketball game, Friday,...
Canadas Kim Gaucher during the first half of a women's exhibition basketball game, Friday, July 29, 2016, in Bridgeport, Conn.(Source: AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — A Canadian basketball player is being “forced to decide between being a breastfeeding mom or an Olympic athlete.”

Kim Gaucher says COVID-19 rules prevent her from bringing her daughter, Sophie, who was born in March, to the Tokyo Olympics next month.

In an Instagram video, Gaucher adds that she has tried appeals but “nobody can do anything.”

The 37-year-old Gaucher is looking into options, such as shipping milk, but has run into complications.

Gaucher says Olympic organizers have said “no friends, no family, no exceptions.”

The Canadian women’s team is ranked fourth in the world.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leo Andre Flores, 22.
Third victim dies following DUI crash in Odessa
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Odessa police shoot at suspect who stole car, hit officer
Luis Arturo Dominguez-Coronado, 18.
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl in Midland
Robert Serrano Franco, 43.
Odessa man sought by police for questioning
Culberson County Landscape
Sheriff’s Office: 15-year-old migrant found dead

Latest News

The last of about 40 cows which escaped from a Pico Rivera slaughterhouse earlier this week is...
Songwriter Diane Warren saves escaped cow from slaughter
Odessa College announced its Visition 2030+ plan on Thursday.
Odessa College looking ahead with campus developments
Nearly 300 people are still dying of COVID-19 each day in the United States. Some groups remain...
COVID deaths disproportionately impact Blacks, shift to younger Americans
INTERVIEW: Odessa College Summer Camp
Odessa College offering summer programs for kids
INTERVIEW: Odessa College Summer Camp
INTERVIEW: Odessa College Summer Camp