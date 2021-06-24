Advertisement

Monahans man sentenced to 40 years for murder of ex-wife

Jeremy Joel Ray McPeake. (Photo: Ward County Sheriff's Office)
Jeremy Joel Ray McPeake. (Photo: Ward County Sheriff's Office)(KOSA)
By Chase Cochran
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - A Monahans man will be going to prison for 40 years after pleading guilty to murder.

According to The Monahans News, Jeremy McPeake waived his right to trial and pleaded guilty to the 2018 slaying of his ex-wife LaTashia Thompson-McPeake on Monday.

Back in November of 2018, officers with the Monahans Police Department found LaTashia Thompson-McPeake’s body in the driver’s seat of a car after it crashed behind St. John Evangelist Catholic Church. Police say she had several stab wounds.

Investigators believe she was trying to drive herself to the hospital when she crashed and died from her wounds.

Jeremy McPeake was later found hiding in the backyard of a home with blood on his clothing and a cut on his hand. In an interview, he told officers that “he did it” and showed them the knife he used.

This isn’t McPeake’s first stint behind bars. He had previously served 18 years in prison for an aggravated robbery he committed in 1999, The Monahans News reports.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leo Andre Flores, 22.
Driver charged in crash that killed two, hurt three others in Odessa
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Odessa police shoot at suspect who stole car, hit officer
Luis Arturo Dominguez-Coronado, 18.
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl in Midland
Robert Serrano Franco, 43.
Odessa man sought by police for questioning
Culberson County Landscape
Sheriff’s Office: 15-year-old migrant found dead

Latest News

Texas' grid operator hasn't said how many power plants — or which ones — went offline last...
Some Texas power plants unexpectedly went offline last week. The grid operator says it still doesn’t know why
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies man killed in crash north of Midland
Members of the bomb squad inspect the suspicous bag left outside of the Midland County...
Bomb squad clears scene at Midland County Courthouse
West Texas Weather Forecast 6/24
West Texas Weather Forecast 6/24