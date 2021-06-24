Monahans man sentenced to 40 years for murder of ex-wife

MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - A Monahans man will be going to prison for 40 years after pleading guilty to murder.

According to The Monahans News, Jeremy McPeake waived his right to trial and pleaded guilty to the 2018 slaying of his ex-wife LaTashia Thompson-McPeake on Monday.

Back in November of 2018, officers with the Monahans Police Department found LaTashia Thompson-McPeake’s body in the driver’s seat of a car after it crashed behind St. John Evangelist Catholic Church. Police say she had several stab wounds.

Investigators believe she was trying to drive herself to the hospital when she crashed and died from her wounds.

Jeremy McPeake was later found hiding in the backyard of a home with blood on his clothing and a cut on his hand. In an interview, he told officers that “he did it” and showed them the knife he used.

This isn’t McPeake’s first stint behind bars. He had previously served 18 years in prison for an aggravated robbery he committed in 1999, The Monahans News reports.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.