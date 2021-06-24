How to overcome job burnout

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Shane Battis was joined by Kristi Edwards and Melanie Saiz of Centers for Children and Families to discuss overcoming job burnout.

The following comes from Centers:

Burnout was a “thing” long before COVID but the imposed isolation and work from home scenarios brought it back to the forefront. It became harder to separate work from home time from home time. People were checking and responding to emails at all hours and disregarded the normal 8-5 routine.

In 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) defined burnout as “a syndrome conceptualized as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed”.

This syndrome has three key dimensions:

· Overwhelming EXHAUSTION (physical exhaustion and inability to maintain boundaries)

· Feelings of CYNICISM AND DETACHMENT – shame and doubt lead to detachment from the job

· A sense of INEFFECTIVENESS AND LACK OF ACCOMPLISHMENT (leads to frequent absences)

HOW DO YOU KNOW IF YOU ARE SUFFERING FROM BURNOUT AND WHAT TO DO? (MELANIE)

THINGS YOU MAY BE DOING:

· Frequently calling in sick

· Missing deadlines

· Talking about how difficult your job is and how hard to please your boss/bosses are

· Not finding pleasure in completed tasks

WHAT TO DO AT WORK:

· Tell your supervisor/HR dept. Counting on someone else will lighten your load

· Step away from the job during the day – leave for lunch, take a break and walk outside

· Don’t accept phone calls from work after hours

· Don’t check emails after hours

WHAT CAN WE DO ON OUR OWN TIME?

· Get moving – even 5-10 minutes a day is good

· Eat more vegetables and fruit, less sugar

· Practice good sleep hygiene

· Do something fun – go on a hike or bike ride, go camping – what you do with your downtime matters

· Start your day with meditation, deep breathing, walking the dog

· Prioritize self-care – get a massage, cook your favorite dish, journal, go to a movie

· Get moving – get outside, get some Vitamin D, go for a run, say hello to your neighbors

PRACTICE THE 5 FINGER BREATHING TECHNIQUE:

Purpose: To slow the heart and breathing rate, and improve focus. Hands are an awesome tool to help focus our breath.

