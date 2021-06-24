Advertisement

Gun experts share mixed opinions on constitutional carry law

A pair of handguns.
A pair of handguns.(Stephanie Douglas/CBS7)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Starting September 1, Texans 21 and older will be able to carry a handgun without training or background checks as long as they’re allowed to own a gun under state and federal laws.

“We are super supportive that this is passed. For me, it’s one of the things that I’ve been fighting for since I’ve got into guns,” said Danny Anderson, a manager at SK Arms in Midland.

Anderson says it’s more than just a constitutional right.

“Anybody should be able to come in and buy a gun. Anybody should be able to carry a gun; it’s a human right that I think has gone unrecognized in our country for too long.”

Not all local firearm professionals agree.

“I’m personally opposed to it. I do believe in our Second Amendment rights, but I also believe it’s a responsibility,” said Samantha Bullington.

Bullington works as a firearm instructor at Absolute Pistol Training in Odessa and thinks that the state should have a responsibility in safety training with firearms.

“There’s way more to shooting a gun than just pointing and shooting. There stance, trigger control, breath control, their side alignment and side picture. There’s so much more to shooting a gun than what you see on TV,” said Bullington.

One thing both could agree on is that training is still important. The Texas Department of Public Safety will be offering online training classes once the law goes into effect.

