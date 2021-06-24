DPS identifies man killed in crash north of Midland

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - One man was killed and another person was hurt in a crash outside of Midland on Wednesday morning.

The victim has been identified as Antonio Perez Jr., 41, of Lubbock.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on State Highway 349 11 miles north of Midland at 4:40 a.m.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a Ford F-150.

The driver of the F-150 was taken to the hospital with injuries. The passenger, identified as Perez, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not hurt in the crash.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the 18-wheeler failed to yield the right of way as it left a private drive and turned onto the highway where it was hit by the F-150.

DPS says that both victims in the F-150 were wearing their seat belts at the time.

