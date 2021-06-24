Advertisement

DPS identifies man killed in crash north of Midland

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - One man was killed and another person was hurt in a crash outside of Midland on Wednesday morning.

The victim has been identified as Antonio Perez Jr., 41, of Lubbock.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on State Highway 349 11 miles north of Midland at 4:40 a.m.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a Ford F-150.

The driver of the F-150 was taken to the hospital with injuries. The passenger, identified as Perez, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not hurt in the crash.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the 18-wheeler failed to yield the right of way as it left a private drive and turned onto the highway where it was hit by the F-150.

DPS says that both victims in the F-150 were wearing their seat belts at the time.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leo Andre Flores, 22.
Driver charged in crash that killed two, hurt three others in Odessa
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Odessa police shoot at suspect who stole car, hit officer
Luis Arturo Dominguez-Coronado, 18.
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl in Midland
Robert Serrano Franco, 43.
Odessa man sought by police for questioning
Culberson County Landscape
Sheriff’s Office: 15-year-old migrant found dead

Latest News

Members of the bomb squad inspect the suspicous bag left outside of the Midland County...
Bomb squad clears scene at Midland County Courthouse
West Texas Weather Forecast 6/24
West Texas Weather Forecast 6/24
Staff at the migrant holding facility in Midland.
Midland migrant facility to close at the end of the month
Chase Sandlin
East Texas school district shares final message of teen who killed himself; goal is raising awareness of mental health