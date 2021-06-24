Bomb squad clears scene at Midland County Courthouse
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The scene has now been cleared.
Officials say they did not find anything dangerous in the backpack.
Officers are responding to a possible bomb threat at the Midland County Courthouse on Thursday morning.
According to County Judge Terry Johnson, authorities are investigating a backpack that was left outside of the courthouse.
The courthouse has been evacuated. The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.
