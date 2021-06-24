Bomb squad clears scene at Midland County Courthouse

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The scene has now been cleared.

Officials say they did not find anything dangerous in the backpack.

Officers are responding to a possible bomb threat at the Midland County Courthouse on Thursday morning.

According to County Judge Terry Johnson, authorities are investigating a backpack that was left outside of the courthouse.

The courthouse has been evacuated. The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.

Streets around the Midland County Courthouse were blocked off after a suspicious backpack was found outside of the building. (Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.