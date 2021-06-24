Advertisement

Bomb squad clears scene at Midland County Courthouse

Members of the bomb squad inspect the suspicous bag left outside of the Midland County...
Members of the bomb squad inspect the suspicous bag left outside of the Midland County Courthouse.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The scene has now been cleared.

Officials say they did not find anything dangerous in the backpack.

Officers are responding to a possible bomb threat at the Midland County Courthouse on Thursday morning.

According to County Judge Terry Johnson, authorities are investigating a backpack that was left outside of the courthouse.

The courthouse has been evacuated. The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.

Streets around the Midland County Courthouse were blocked off after a suspicious backpack was...
Streets around the Midland County Courthouse were blocked off after a suspicious backpack was found outside of the building.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)

