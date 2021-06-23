Advertisement

West Texas Weather Forecast 6/23

By Lauren Bostwick
Published: Jun. 23, 2021
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday, June 23: Gear up for a breezy and hot Wednesday! A Heat Advisory is in effect across the higher elevations throughout the afternoon until the evening today. It will be very hot across the region, so make sure you are taking precautions and drinking plenty of water!

A pop-up thunderstorm and a few showers are possible for the western half of the region, but no severe activity is expected.

Thursday and Friday’s weather look to stay similar to Wednesday, hot and sunny with a few spotty showers to the western portion.

The above average temperatures will linger in the forecast until Saturday night due to a cold front that will sweep across the region. This will give west Texans a break from the heat and bring back chances of rain for Sunday and the next work week.

