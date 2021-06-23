Teen using her baking skills to pay for college

IMPERIAL, Texas (KOSA) - A recent graduate from Buena Vista High School has turned her baking skills into a brand new business.

Morgann Williams created her bakery ‘Bakes by Morgie’ during her sophomore year of high school.

Originally started to help raise money for family vacations, the business is now raising money to pay for tuition at Tarleton State University.

“I’ve already raised so much money from it, so even if I say that I make $500 this summer like even that just there can help me like pay for my books, pay for my meal plan, like even the smallest amount I can make is helping me so much,” said Williams.

Williams is the second oldest out of seven children and wants to help her parents avoid any added financial pressure.

You can find her Instagram page here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.