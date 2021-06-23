Advertisement

Teen using her baking skills to pay for college

Morgann Williams working on baked goods in her family's kitchen.
Morgann Williams working on baked goods in her family's kitchen.(Courtesy Photo)
By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IMPERIAL, Texas (KOSA) - A recent graduate from Buena Vista High School has turned her baking skills into a brand new business.

Morgann Williams created her bakery ‘Bakes by Morgie’ during her sophomore year of high school.

Originally started to help raise money for family vacations, the business is now raising money to pay for tuition at Tarleton State University.

“I’ve already raised so much money from it, so even if I say that I make $500 this summer like even that just there can help me like pay for my books, pay for my meal plan, like even the smallest amount I can make is helping me so much,” said Williams.

Williams is the second oldest out of seven children and wants to help her parents avoid any added financial pressure.

You can find her Instagram page here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Leo Andre Flores, 22.
Driver charged in crash that killed two, hurt three others in Odessa
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Odessa police shoot at suspect who stole car, hit officer
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
DPS patrol car file photo. (Fernando Macias/CBS 7)
One person killed, another hurt in crash southwest of Midland

Latest News

Sul Ross State University bull rider Tristen Hutchings
Sul Ross bull rider wins national championship
Jefferson ISD
East Texas school district shares final message of teen who killed himself; goal is raising awareness of mental health
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting girl in Midland
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting girl in Midland
Luis Arturo Dominguez-Coronado, 18.
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl in Midland