Suspect charged with sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl in Midland

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A suspect has been arrested after police say he sexually assaulted a young girl.

Luis Dominguez, 18, has been charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, a first-degree felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, Dominguez picked up an 11-year-old girl from her home and took her to his house, where he sexually assaulted her on June 2.

The victim told investigators that this continued over the next several days.

On June 18, officers with the Midland Police Department took Dominguez into custody. That’s when Dominguez admitted to having sex with the victim three times, according to the affidavit.

Dominguez was then charged and arrested.

