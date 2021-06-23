Advertisement

Sul Ross bull rider wins national championship

Sul Ross State University bull rider Tristen Hutchings
Sul Ross State University bull rider Tristen Hutchings(Sul Ross State University)
By sulross.edu and Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT
ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - Sul Ross State University bull rider Tristen Hutchings nabbed the 2021 College National Finals Rodeo Championship in Casper, Wyoming this past week, after winning the Southwest Region Reserve Championship to qualify.

A Blackfoot, Idaho native, he attended Snake River High School and started his rodeo career back in his middle school days. He spent a year in Odessa before arriving at Sul Ross back in 2019. It’s good news for Coach Aragon and the team that he’s still got time on campus where he’ll graduate in 2022 with a degree in Ag Business.

“It means the world to me, it’s a great starting point to the summer, and the rest of my career. Hope to continue with this success, glad to bring the title back to Alpine,” added Hutchings.

Hutchings rode 3 times up in Casper where he rode four head at the CNFR for scores of 77.5, 74.0, and 90 for a three head total of 241.5 beating out the 2nd place winner by 80 points. No other rider had three qualifying rides and only three other competitors rode twice. Although Hutchings took no score on his first ride, he won the second round with the 77.5 and won the final round with that blistering 90. That was enough to put him far, far out of reach.

Midland Legacy baseball coach Eric Garcia
Midland Legacy promotes Eric Garcia to head baseball coach
Bryce Hoppel at track practice during his time at Midland High School
Midland’s Bryce Hoppel makes Olympic track team
Natalie Hinds
Midland swimmer Hinds qualifies for Olympics