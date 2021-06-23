Seminole man sentenced to life for indecency with a child

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Seminole man has been sentenced to serve life in prison for child sex crimes.

According to the Midland County District Attorney’s Office, Jonathan Vela, 39, was charged with two counts of Indecency with a Child by Contact.

On Tuesday, a jury found Vela guilty on one count. Judge Elizabeth Leonard then sentenced Vela to serve life in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Evidence in the case showed that Vela had touched a 15-year-old girl inappropriately. The victim was able to push him off and later told a therapist about what had happened.

The DA’s office says that the punishment for this charge is normally 2 to 20 years in prison, but it was enhanced due to a previous case where he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child.

Vela will be eligible for parole after 35 years.

The case was prosecuted by Midland County Assistant District Attorney Lacey Holloman. Midland attorney Paul Williams represented Vela.

