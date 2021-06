ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Police in Odessa are asking for the public’s help with finding a man.

According to a release, 43-year-old Robert Serrano Franco is being sought for questioning.

Police say that Serrano may also go by “Cutate”.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Odessa Police Department at (432) 333-3641.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.