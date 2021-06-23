Odessa girl qualifies for national motorcross championship

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Taijie Collins has only been riding dirtbikes for the past two years, but you wouldn’t know that by the number of trophies she’s won.

Collins says that qualifying for the Amateur National Motorcross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch has been her favorite racing moment so far.

In each racing class, the top 42 riders - boys and girls combined - in the country qualify for the national competition at the Loretta Lynch Ranch in Tennessee.

Collins says it was an emotional experience to learn she had punched her ticket to the championship.

That moment almost didn’t happen.

“After I crashed at the last moto, I didn’t think there was a way I could make my way all the way back up. I managed to make my way back up into the top six. Whenever I came off the track, I still got pulled into the tent so I knew I was at least top ten. One of my friends came over to me and told me that I was in sixth. I was pretty excited that I got my ticket,” said Collins.

The national championship will take place in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, from August 2-7.

Collins says she’s preparing for the races by training at facilities in Midland and Andrews. She’s also riding her bike outside to get used to the heat with all her gear on.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.