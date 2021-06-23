Midland Legacy promotes Eric Garcia to head baseball coach

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Legacy promoted Eric Garcia to be it’s new head baseball coach, following the retirement of Brian Roper. Garcia is just the sixth coach ever to lead the Rebels.

Garcia is a native of Marfa and previously was the head coach at Pecos. He led the Eagles to the playoffs each of the nine seasons he was there.

Watch the video above to hear what Garcia said about his new job, his time in Pecos, and what the future holds for the Legacy baseball program.

