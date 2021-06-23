Advertisement

Medical Center Hospital to hold its first Farmers Market of the season

Medical Center Hospitalin Odessa.
Medical Center Hospitalin Odessa.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A farmers market is coming to Medical Center Hospital this weekend.

The first Farmers Market of the season at MCH will be held on Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to noon at the corner of 2nd Street and Golder Avenue.

According to a release, the free event is family and pet-friendly and will include the following:

• Food trucks

• Fresh baked breads and pastries

• Jams, jellies, salsa and honey

• Live music

• Locally crafted items

• Fresh produce and more

The Farmers Market will follow this schedule for the rest of 2021:

• Saturday, July 24

• Saturday, August 28

• Saturday, September 25 (Tentative – could possibly move to Friday, September 24)

