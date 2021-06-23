Medical Center Hospital to hold its first Farmers Market of the season
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A farmers market is coming to Medical Center Hospital this weekend.
The first Farmers Market of the season at MCH will be held on Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to noon at the corner of 2nd Street and Golder Avenue.
According to a release, the free event is family and pet-friendly and will include the following:
• Food trucks
• Fresh baked breads and pastries
• Jams, jellies, salsa and honey
• Live music
• Locally crafted items
• Fresh produce and more
The Farmers Market will follow this schedule for the rest of 2021:
• Saturday, July 24
• Saturday, August 28
• Saturday, September 25 (Tentative – could possibly move to Friday, September 24)
Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.