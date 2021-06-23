Advertisement

FBI warning residents about sugar daddy scams

Credit cards.
Credit cards.(Pexels)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The FBI is putting out a warning on what it calls sugar daddy scams.

According to the FBI, the scams involve suspects offering women allowances in exchange for attention but instead rip them off.

The FBI says the thieves target older women and college students by telling the victims they’ll get money in exchange for their friendship.

“What the criminal does is, they’ll promise to pay them $1,000 in this example for their companionship. So what the criminal does, instead of paying them $1,000, they will go ahead and overpay them $2,000.”

Then they ask the victim to send back the extra money. What the woman doesn’t know is that the money was no good in the first place.

“The check that was actually deposited to their account bounced. So in essence, they don’t get any of the money, and they end up spending some of their money sending it back to these criminals.”

The FBI says people should avoid sharing bank information and using prepaid gift cards to send money to strangers.

Once the money is gone, arresting an online scammer is rare.

“We’re dealing with cyberspace; these gentlemen are very savvy. We do have the tools and capabilities of tracking them down, but it is very difficult to do.”

Last year there were 940 sugar daddy scams reported in Texas. Seven of those were in Midland.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Leo Andre Flores, 22.
Driver charged in crash that killed two, hurt three others in Odessa
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Odessa police shoot at suspect who stole car, hit officer
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
DPS patrol car file photo. (Fernando Macias/CBS 7)
One person killed, another hurt in crash southwest of Midland

Latest News

Sul Ross State University bull rider Tristen Hutchings
Sul Ross bull rider wins national championship
Jefferson ISD
East Texas school district shares final message of teen who killed himself; goal is raising awareness of mental health
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting girl in Midland
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting girl in Midland
Luis Arturo Dominguez-Coronado, 18.
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl in Midland
Morgann Williams working on baked goods in her family's kitchen.
Teen using her baking skills to pay for college