Advertisement

Driver charged in crash that killed two, hurt three others in Odessa

Leo Andre Flores, 22.
Leo Andre Flores, 22.(Odessa Police Department)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been arrested for a crash that killed two people and sent three others to the hospital on Tuesday night.

Leo Andre Flores, 22, is facing the following charges:

- Two counts of Intoxication Manslaughter, a Second-Degree Felony

- Three counts of Intoxication Assault, a Third-Degree Felony

- Two counts of Fail to Stop & Render Aid, a Second-Degree Felony

- Three counts of Fail to Stop & Render Aid, a Third-Degree Felony

- Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, a State Jail Felony

- Evading, a Class A Misdemeanor

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Grandview and Cumberland at 11:28 p.m. for a major crash.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado, a Hyundai Santa Fe, a Dodge Ram and a Toyota Highlander.

The driver of the Highlander, 55-year-old Heriberto Hernandez, and one of his passengers, Lauren Brown, 55, died at the scene. Another passenger in the Highlander and two people in the Santa Fe were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation of the crash revealed that the Silverado, driven by Flores, crashed into the back of the Santa Fe, causing it to roll and hit the parked Dodge Ram. The Silverado continued before crashing into the Highlander head-on.

Police say that Flores left the scene and ran away from officers before being caught. Officers learned that Flores was intoxicated and that the Silverado he was driving had been reported as stolen.

Flores was then charged and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
DPS patrol car file photo. (Fernando Macias/CBS 7)
One person killed, another hurt in crash southwest of Midland
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies man killed in Midland County crash
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Odessa police shoot at suspect who stole car, hit officer

Latest News

West Texas Weather Forecast 6/23
West Texas Weather Forecast 6/23
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Odessa police shoot at suspect who stole car, hit officer
Midland English Connect (Free classes)
Culberson County Landscape
Sheriff’s Office: 15-year-old migrant found dead