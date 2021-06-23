Advertisement

2nd person charged in connection with Texas boy’s death

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Benjamin Rivera has been charged...
The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Benjamin Rivera has been charged by Houston police with tampering with evidence, a human corpse.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a second person has been charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy whose body was kept hidden in a storage unit before being discovered in an East Texas motel.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Benjamin Rivera has been charged by Houston police with tampering with evidence, a human corpse.

Rivera is the roommate of Theresa Raye Balboa, who was the girlfriend of Samuel Olson’s father.

She was charged earlier this month with the same count.

Court records did not list an attorney who could speak on Rivera’s behalf.

Police allege Samuel’s body was kept hidden in the bathtub of the apartment Rivera and Balboa shared before the two moved it to a storage unit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
DPS patrol car file photo. (Fernando Macias/CBS 7)
One person killed, another hurt in crash southwest of Midland
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies man killed in Midland County crash
John and Cynthia Warren.
Vector Fleet Management to reimburse Midland County for $1.6 million following organized crime arrests

Latest News

A herd of cows got loose and ran through a neighborhood in Pico Rivera, California, on Tuesday...
40 cows escape LA suburb slaughterhouse, 1 charges family
Some countries will let you in, but only if you agree to a multiday quarantine. Other countries...
3 international travel ideas for your summer trip
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
R. Kelly jailed in NYC as he awaits sex-trafficking trial
LIVE: Funeral for former Sen. John Warner
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
LIVE: Biden to speak at funeral for former Sen. John Warner