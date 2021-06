ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday, June 22: Mostly sunny in the afternoon with temps in the Permian Basin ranging from the upper 80s to near 90. We will be slightly below normal this afternoon for highs. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. Across the Trans Pecos temps will be in the mid-90s with near 100 along the Rio Grande River Valley.

