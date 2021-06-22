Advertisement

Vector Fleet Management to reimburse Midland County for $1.6 million following organized crime arrests

John and Cynthia Warren.
John and Cynthia Warren.(Midland County Jail)
By CBS7 Staff
Updated: 45 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County will be reimbursed for more than $1 million after three people were arrested for an organized crime scheme earlier this year.

County Judge Terry Johnson announced Tuesday that the county had entered an agreement with Vector Fleet Management to reimburse $1.6 million in taxpayer funds that were embezzled from 2018 to 2021.

“I am pleased to announce that yesterday, the Commissioner’s Court approved an agreement with Vector Fleet Management that will make us whole for all the documented losses incurred because of Mr. Warren,” stated Judge Johnson in a release, “I want to thank Vector for their full cooperation with our investigation, as they too were victimized by Mr. Warren’s crimes.”

In September of 2020, the Midland County Auditor’s Office reported a theft involving an employee with Vector Fleet Management. An investigation revealed that John Warren had submitted fraudulent invoices to the county for more than $1 million.

Vector Fleet Management told investigators that Warren had charged $1,319,588.88 to false companies on a company credit card.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office then learned that John Warren’s wife, Cynthia Warren, and son Justin Warren were allegedly involved and participated in the profits of the theft. All three suspects were charged and arrested.

Authorities recovered 50 vehicles and equipment in Lowndes County, Georgia, and 24 vehicles and equipment in Odessa.

Justin Warren.
Justin Warren.(Midland County Jail)

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

