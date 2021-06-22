Advertisement

Terlingua man sentenced for running website that shared stories about child sexual abuse

The George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush United States Courthouse and George Mahon Federal Building in Midland, Texas.
The George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush United States Courthouse and George Mahon Federal Building in Midland, Texas.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
By CBS7 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Terlingua man has been sentenced for operating a website dedicated to sharing stories detailing the sexual abuse of children.

On Tuesday, 65-year-old Thomas Alan Arthur appeared before a judge at the federal courthouse in Midland, where he was sentenced to serve 40 years in prison.

Last year, Arthur was convicted of three counts of trafficking in obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of a child, five counts of trafficking in obscene text stories about the sexual abuse of children, and one count of engaging in the business of selling obscene matters involving the sexual abuse of children following a three-day trial.

Evidence presented during the trial showed that Arthur operated the website, Mr. Double, back in 1996 and charged members for access to the website in 1998. The website contained stories of the sexual abuse of children, including the rape, torture, and murder of infants and toddlers.

All of the submissions to the website were reviewed and approved by Arthur before he posted them.

Some submissions included drawings of children.

The website was Arthur’s sole source of income for more than 20 years and was taken down in November of 2019 when the FBI executed a search warrant at his home.

