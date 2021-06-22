Advertisement

Salesman notifies local law enforcement before selling door-to-door

Ilja Skobincevs stops by a house in Midland.
Ilja Skobincevs stops by a house in Midland.(Kate Porter/CBS7)
By Kate Porter
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It’s natural to be a little suspicious of unknown people walking around your neighborhood, but one salesman took a proactive step to make Midlanders feel safe.

Ilja Skobincevs has spent five summers selling educational materials in different states.

He says his past experience helped him realize that it benefits everyone to notify law enforcement about his work.

A Facebook post about Skobincevs going door-to-door from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office got a big response.

The Midland County Sheriff’s office was contacted by Ilja Skopincevs today. We wanted to let the citizens know that he...

Posted by Midland County Sheriff's Office on Friday, June 18, 2021

Skobincevs says that letting people know that he’s going to be out and about makes him feel safer and allows the community to be more comfortable with him.

“Sometimes people recognize me. Like, ‘Oh yeah, I saw your post, and that’s a really cool thing you did.’ They probably listen to me more because they know they can trust me more. Because I’m part of the community, and that’s what I love to be,” said Skobincevs.

Skobincevs is from Latvia and is staying in Midland over the summer on an exchange program. He says so far he loves West Texas and wants to know more about the culture.

“The more people I talk to, the more I learn about West Texas...traditions, what to do here, what people do for fun in Midland. I love it. It really helps me to be more transparent with people I see and let them know I’m a normal human being. That’s kinda cool.”

Skobincevs and his partner, who is working in Odessa, work for Southwestern Advantage, a company that sells educational material. He says the best part about his job is meeting new people - And if you’re not interested in what he’s selling, that’s okay too.

“I’m okay with no’s, so don’t worry about that. I really like to just sit down for five minutes and explain what I’m doing. If anybody is listening to this and I knock on their door, I’m just asking for a few minutes. If they’re not interested, then I will leave them with a smile on their face.”

Skobincevs took the same proactive step and notified the Ector County Sheriff’s Office that she would be selling door-to-door in Odessa. They’ll both be staying in West Texas for the next ten weeks, so there’s a chance you might see them on your doorstep.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
The U.S. flag flying above a U.S.-Mexico border wall in McAllen, Texas on October 30, 2020.
Fear shakes Mexico border city after violence leaves 18 dead
Construction cones.
Repair work on East Loop 338 overpass at I-20 to last a month
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) makes a catch during NFL football practice in...
Unvaccinated Bills WR Cole Beasley would rather retire than follow NFL COVID rules
Sheriff Reginald “Reggie” Joseph Yearwood.
Former Ector County Sheriff Reginald “Reggie” Yearwood dies at 92

Latest News

Blood supplies are critically short throughout the country, but West Texans can help ease the...
Blood drive held outside Music City Mall all week
INTERVIEW: Freedom Run Registration
Freedom Run coming to Midland
INTERVIEW: Freedom Run Registration
INTERVIEW: Freedom Run Registration
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Midland.
Missionaries offering free English lessons in Midland