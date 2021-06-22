Salesman notifies local law enforcement before selling door-to-door

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It’s natural to be a little suspicious of unknown people walking around your neighborhood, but one salesman took a proactive step to make Midlanders feel safe.

Ilja Skobincevs has spent five summers selling educational materials in different states.

He says his past experience helped him realize that it benefits everyone to notify law enforcement about his work.

A Facebook post about Skobincevs going door-to-door from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office got a big response.

Skobincevs says that letting people know that he’s going to be out and about makes him feel safer and allows the community to be more comfortable with him.

“Sometimes people recognize me. Like, ‘Oh yeah, I saw your post, and that’s a really cool thing you did.’ They probably listen to me more because they know they can trust me more. Because I’m part of the community, and that’s what I love to be,” said Skobincevs.

Skobincevs is from Latvia and is staying in Midland over the summer on an exchange program. He says so far he loves West Texas and wants to know more about the culture.

“The more people I talk to, the more I learn about West Texas...traditions, what to do here, what people do for fun in Midland. I love it. It really helps me to be more transparent with people I see and let them know I’m a normal human being. That’s kinda cool.”

Skobincevs and his partner, who is working in Odessa, work for Southwestern Advantage, a company that sells educational material. He says the best part about his job is meeting new people - And if you’re not interested in what he’s selling, that’s okay too.

“I’m okay with no’s, so don’t worry about that. I really like to just sit down for five minutes and explain what I’m doing. If anybody is listening to this and I knock on their door, I’m just asking for a few minutes. If they’re not interested, then I will leave them with a smile on their face.”

Skobincevs took the same proactive step and notified the Ector County Sheriff’s Office that she would be selling door-to-door in Odessa. They’ll both be staying in West Texas for the next ten weeks, so there’s a chance you might see them on your doorstep.

